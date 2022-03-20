 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $337,000

Beautiful ground floor unit with upgraded kitchen cabinets, new flooring, paint, light fixtures, appliances and more. Located close to NAU, shopping, dining and everything Flagstaff has to offer! Perfect for a starter home, investment property, your NAU Student or a 2nd home get-away HOA duescover water, sewer, trash, snow shoveling of sidewalks and plowing of streets. Also included is a clubhouse with fitness center, jacuzzi and BBQ areas. Come take a look today!

