Location, location, location!!! This charming 1930s home is in a prime location ON San Francisco St., across from dining, near downtown Flagstaff and very near NAU. Zoned Community Commercial, this property has incredible potential. It is a major fixer, is being sold AS-IS and price reflects condition. Cash only due to condition. Motivated seller!
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Now: Widespread flooding closes roads, impacts FUSD as estimated 500-year storm dumps on Flagstaff
- Updated
In the early evening, Gutierrez announced that there would be no school at Killip on Wednesday, with the rest of the week still to be determined.
- Updated
On Thursday evening, Cristy Zeller resigned from her position as Northland Preparatory Academy's (NPA) board president and as a board member a…
- Updated
As flooding dragged traffic to a halt across the city and forced classrooms to evacuate at Killip Elementary School on Tuesday, JoAnna Ignace,…
- Updated
Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) was the first of several Flagstaff schools to mandate masks last week, as most students in the city r…
- Updated
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday upped the pressure on the growing number of public school districts defying a state ban on mask m…
- Updated
PHOENIX (AP) — An endangered Mexican gray wolf that was roaming near Flagstaff has been captured and relocated to an area near the Arizona-New…
- Updated
FUSD delayed student dismissal at all of its schools Tuesday afternoon in response to flooding.
- Updated
The Flagstaff Police Department says a Minnesota man has been arrested after attempting an armed robbery at a Verizon store near South Woodlan…
After an active storm week and the largest flooding event on the 2019 Museum Fire burn scar that the county has seen this year, local leaders …
PT, as in ' Practically Tireless': Flagstaff physical therapist Marlene DeRosa to retire after 40 years
Her work ethic is such a part of her, so ingrained into her way of life, that Marlene DeRosa drew some good-natured skeptical looks from frien…