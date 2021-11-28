2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $333,000

Great OPPORTUNITY for a first time home buyer! Come see this charming single level home in Sunnyside! The home features hardwood floors, a cozy wood stove, and beautiful afternoon light. The backyard is fenced with a storage shed. The home is centrally located. Walkable distance to Coconino High School, and Cedar Safeway. Buffalo Park is just up the hill. It is zoned Highway Commercial. Please submit offers by Sunday December 5th at 12 PM.