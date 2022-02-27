 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $330,000

Investment, starter, student and second home property. Located in a prime location near Northern Arizona University and Downtown Flagstaff in the Arbors Condominiums. This 2-bedroom, 2- bathroom condominium features a wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer, covered parking stall, covered deck, and has a tenant in place until June 30, 2022. HOA includes water/trash/sewer, and the complex offers a clubhouse, fitness room, and spa.

