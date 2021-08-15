 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $329,900

Just in time to enjoy the beautiful Flagstaff summers this 2 Bed, 2 Bath Townhome in the Highly Desirable Continental Country Club. This Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath unit is open and bright with gas start fireplace. Enjoy the scenery and relax on your 2 decks. Walking Distance to Golf and The Country Club which features an Amazing Restaurant and Bar! Indoor & Outdoor Seating. Minutes away some of the best Hiking and Biking Trails around. A short drive to Historic Downtown Flagstaff. So much to offer, come and live the Flagstaff Life Style! Seller to credit Buyer $2500 in Closing Costs.

