2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $325,000

Westside, upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath Arbors condo within a short distance to NAU. This is an upstairs end unit with a fireplace. New carpet installed 12/21/2021. Updated tile floors, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Nice location in a culdesac type area of the complex. Per HOAMCO, HOA dues cover water, sewer, trash, snow shoveling of sidewalks and plowing of streets. Also included is a clubhouse with fitness center, jacuzzi, and computers.

