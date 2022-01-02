Darling 2 bedroom cabin surrounded by mature Ponderosa Pines and backing to acres of National Forest land! This lovely well-maintained home, freshly painted with new carpet, has an open floor plan with a covered front patio overlooking a well-kept cul de sac and a very private lot. The perfect summer cabin, starter home, investment/rental/1031! Located just 10 minutes south of Flagstaff, close to NAU and all Flagstaff has to offer, Kachina Village is a peaceful & convenient spot!
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Management with the Weatherford Hotel said in a press release Wednesday night that the 2021 Great Pinecone Drop had been canceled due to the s…
Bacon was selected as the 2021 Arizona Daily Sun Male Citizen of the Year. He was chosen for the award by a vote of previous Citizen of the Year honorees, who received nominations from the community. The Daily Sun is not involved in the selection process.
Scott McClelland knows the joys of a laid back dining experience with friends. Sure, everyone appreciates a special meal once in a while — tab…
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona appellate court has upheld a lower court's decision to deny a request for COVID-19-related medical records it said c…
COVID-19 metrics are rising in Coconino County for the third week in a row. In its data dashboard report published Thursday, the county report…
Local historian and author Jim Babbitt has been selected to receive the Platt Cline Humanitarian Award in 2021, in recognition of his contribu…
Cheri Ossenfort has been selected as Flagstaff's 2021 Female Citizen of the Year by previous winners of the award for her contributions to the…
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say they're trying to determine a motive for a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured ea…
Growing up in San Diego, Archie Amerson’s favorite football player was Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton.
They are the men and women going door to door to help after water flooded the streets of Flagstaff over the summer.