2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $325,000

Darling 2 bedroom cabin surrounded by mature Ponderosa Pines and backing to acres of National Forest land! This lovely well-maintained home, freshly painted with new carpet, has an open floor plan with a covered front patio overlooking a well-kept cul de sac and a very private lot. The perfect summer cabin, starter home, investment/rental/1031! Located just 10 minutes south of Flagstaff, close to NAU and all Flagstaff has to offer, Kachina Village is a peaceful & convenient spot!