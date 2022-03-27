 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $325,000

Great condo, west side of Flagstaff upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath upgraded unit with vaulted ceilings. Split floorplan with an open kitchen, dining & living room with wood burning fireplace, engineered hard wood & tile floors. Relax & enjoy the Flagstaff weather on this nice wide balcony. Close to NAU, downtown, shopping & restaurants, On NAU bus route. Amenities include clubhouse with fitness center, jacuzzi, and computers.

