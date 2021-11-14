End Unit, Ground Floor, Backs Greenbelt. Perfect Condo for Investment Property, your NAU Student, a 2nd home get-away. Near NAU, shopping and dining. Club House amenities. Econo Washer in kitchen, full size Dryer in shed on deck. Hard Surface Flooring throughout. Excellent Location on the West side of Flagstaff. Dedicated covered parking space. HOA dues include water, sewer, trash, clubhouse equipped with workout room, jacuzzi and BBcue area.
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $325,000
