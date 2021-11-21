2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $319,350

Remodeled arbors corner condo, 2/2 with a fireplace! Great location in the building. Don't miss out, this is a great unit.
Come next year, Flagstaff’s Barnes & Noble location will be shutting down to make room for a new Goodwill outlet.
Work continues this week on a city pilot project to improve safety on several bike lanes within Flagstaff.
This week, Flagstaff lost one of its most prominent sons in local author and historian Jim Babbitt.
Dear EarthTalk: What’s up with efforts by Native Americans to take back the national parks?
After several years of work, Flagstaff may be one step closer to the development of a 100% affordable housing development and parking garage d…
McDonald's Egg McMuffin is turning 50 years old, and it's giving the breakfast sandwich a price to match.
The CDC is advising consumers to avoid purchasing certain onions due to a salmonella outbreak reported in 38 states and Puerto Rico.
COVID-19 metrics are rising in Coconino County again this week, according to a dashboard data report released Friday, as both percent positivi…
Warm weather and no foreseeable precipitation has forced Arizona Snowbowl to indefinitely delay its opening day. Originally scheduled to open …
The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) is set to approve its fall 2021 enrollment report for the state’s three public universities in a meeting T…
