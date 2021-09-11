2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $315,000

UNIQUE, AMAZING LOCATION near NAU. Upstairs END UNIT offers 1,051 Sq Ft of comfortable, spacious living & Unique Custom Features unlike others in the Village Condos. Private entrance into your private covered deck. Open concept, larger living room and ample sized kitchen with abundant cabinets and counter space. Unlike other units, this condo offers a walk-in pantry and Laundry Room with Full Size washer and dryer. Spacious bedrooms in comparison to other condos. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet and its own private deck. Cable, internet and water are included. This condo offers an amazing layout with the advantage of its location!