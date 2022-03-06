 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $300,000

Beautiful home in pristine condition. Furnished 2bed, 2 bath updated ground floor end unit condominium in the desirable neighborhood of University Heights. Kitchen has solid wood cabinetry with black appliances. Spacious living room/dining room areas lead out to a enclosed gated patio. Tile throughout. Recently installed washer/dryer combo (2021) The Village offers additional laundry facilities close by. Covered parking spot. Close to NAU, restaurants and entertainment. Urban trail links to NAU and surrounding Flagstaff areas.

