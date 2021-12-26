2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,980

2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Village, great investment, located at the rear of the development away from traffic noise!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Village, great investment, located at the rear of the development away from traffic noise!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
On Monday, Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) gave an update on how COVID-19 has affected its locations. Hospitals across the state have been a…
PHOENIX — Thousands of Arizona high school students can now get free college tuition thanks to a new statewide scholarship program.
PHOENIX -- Members of the Independent Redistricting Commission voted Wednesday 3-2 to adopt maps that are likely to preserve the Republican ed…
Longtime owner Steve Chatinsky sold the store earlier this year, passing along what was once his own family’s tradition to another.
Here's a look at how Christmas has evolved over the past century.
WASHINGTON — For over a decade, residents of the rural Fort Apache Reservation in eastern Arizona have been promised miles of pipeline that wo…
A look at the biggest political stores in Flagstaff in 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic again dominated in 2021, but Flagstaff still focused on tackling numerous issues ranging from the expected -- such as th…
High school cheerleading is known for sideline chants and cheering on the football teams. There is, however, an unknown physical and mental ex…
For Flagstaff native Russell Woods, the FlagCoco website and social media platforms combine three things he loves -- history, being a stat gee…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.