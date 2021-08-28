 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,900

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,900

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,900

Location, location, location!!! This charming 1930s home is in a prime location ON San Francisco St., across from dining, near downtown Flagstaff and very near NAU. Zoned Community Commercial, this property has incredible potential. It is a major fixer, is being sold AS-IS and price reflects condition. Cash only due to condition. Motivated seller!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NPA board president resigns
Education

NPA board president resigns

  • Updated

On Thursday evening, Cristy Zeller resigned from her position as Northland Preparatory Academy's (NPA) board president and as a board member a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)