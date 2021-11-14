 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,900

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,900

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,900

Fantastic opportunity! Own an upgraded, ground floor, 2 bedroom condo looking to open space in The Arbors for $300,000. Rare, private location within the community and near NAU, restaurants, shopping, and 2 miles to Downtown Flagstaff. Ideal for investors, a get outta the heat home, students, and low maintenance Flagstaff home. Open layout for conversation with split floorplan creating privacy. You will love the covered patio with views of trees in the open space and mountains in the distance. Wake up and enjoy coffee in this serene space or unwind after a long day while enjoying our beautiful fall weather. Truly lock and leave with great amenities including workout facility, hot tub, kitchen, study area, and outdoor BBQs. You won't be disappointed; come check it out today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)