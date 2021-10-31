2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $225,000

Beautiful Kachina Village property with a cozy 2BR 1BA home. This large, level lot boasts mature Ponderosa pine trees, flagstone paths, bordered flower gardens, a gated, paved driveway with a lean to shed, enclosed mudroom, and is fully fenced. A separate large entry gate provides access to RV parking, which includes full hook ups. A large open deck has natural gas to the BBQ, and the outdoor plumbing is winterized. Inside hosts a Regency wood stove, and separate storm windows for extra winter comfort, with an evaporative cooler for warm summer days. A good location, this property is easily accessible from I17, and is close to the Kachina Wetlands Preserve and Northern Arizona University. This is an outstanding opportunity to fix up the existing home or replace with a newer or larger one.