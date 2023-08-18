Welcome to Tiny House Village Flagstaff! Located in the center of Flagstaff is a first of its kind: residents can embrace the peace downsizing brings without sacrificing a sense of community. Floor plan D: Pad #'s 27 & 28. The largest back yards in the community. This brand new 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home has stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets & countertops, blinds, AIR CONDITIONING and fenced yard. Also includes upgraded insulation, 2x6 exterior walls, high efficiency dual pane windows and paved driveway. Pad/Land lease includes water, sewer, trash, snow removal and clubhouse use @ $1,200/month. Homes are not for rent. Owner is a licensed Realtor in Arizona.