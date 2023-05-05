Welcome to Tiny House Village Flagstaff! Located in the center of Flagstaff is a first of its kind: residents can embrace the peace downsizing brings without sacrificing a sense of community. Neighborhood, residents can enjoy the affordability of small home living while still having the luxury of a yard. Cost savings meets freedom. Floor plan B: Pad #'s 16-22. This new 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home has stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets & countertops, blinds, AIR CONDITIONING and fenced yard. Also includes upgraded insulation, 2x6 exterior walls, high efficiency dual pane windows and paved driveway. Pad lease includes water, sewer, trash, snow removal and clubhouse use @ $1,200/month. Homes are not for rent.
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $204,105
