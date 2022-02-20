2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $200,000

COME CHECK OUT THIS ADORABLE TWO BEDROOM TWO BATH HOME HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND HIKING TRAILS. YOU WILL LOVE THE SPACIOUS KITCHEN THAT HAS PLENTY OF CABINETS AND AN AWSOME KITCHEN ISLAND. YOU WILL ALSO APPRECIATE THE UPDATED FLOORING THROUGHOUT, THE SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, & THE LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH A GENEROUS SIZED MASTER BATH & WALK-IN CLOSET. THE OUTSIDE HAS A GREAT DECK, A FENCED YARD, AND A BIG SHED TOO. THIS HOME IS PRICED TO SELL AND IS BEING OFFERED AS-IS.