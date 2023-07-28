Available 9/1/2023This spacious home boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, offering 1,229 sq. ft. of comfortable living space. Ideal for remote work or study, it features a dedicated office/study area. A split floor plan and two separate balconies offer the ultimate privacy.Conveniently situated near Route 66 at Ponderosa Parkway, you'll have easy access to Flagstaff's finest attractions. Within minutes, explore the NAU campus, downtown Flagstaff, top-notch dining options, biking and hiking trails, and the Flagstaff Medical Center.Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to embrace a vibrant lifestyle in this attractive home!
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,300
