You'll love the central location of the 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with new carpet in the bedrooms and ceramic tile in baths. This home features custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, covered porch, and A/C. Washer and Dryer in unit. Sorry, absolutely NO PETS, NO STUDENTS, and NO SMOKING/VAPING. Contact David McCormick for information or to show or apply: 928-607-4899.