Incredible Opportunity! This gorgeous,10.9 acre property has both I-17 highway frontage just off the Newman Park Exit and borders the Coconino National Forest. Zoned General, 10 acre minimum. Current home was previously used as a bar/restaurant. There are two additional, small, rustic cabins, RV hookups, an equestrian arena & water holes. Please call with questions and for your showing today before this amazing Northern Arizona property is gone!
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,000,000
