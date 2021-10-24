2 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $340,000

Spacious Bellemont Townhome! 2 Primary Bedrooms with en-suites. Perfect for a buyer who is looking to do all of their own updates. Bellemont is just a short ten minute commute to Flagstaff. Walking distance to a park and national forest .The HOA covers the exterior of the home, roof, siding, paint, landscaping. trash pickup, snow plowing, road maintenance, and maintenance of the playground and common areas.