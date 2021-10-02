One of the nicest Town Homes on the block! Come and experience this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home in Bellemont with a flat south facing driveway. This property features structural wood flooring throughout, ceramic tile in the wet areas, custom paint and 9' ceilings to give it a grand feel! Other features include stainless steel appliances, plenty of closet space for linens and blankets, updated exterior siding and paint, which is maintained by the reasonably priced HOA! A large back yard for all your pets! Parks and trails nearby as well! Come and see, before it is gone!
2 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
One man is in custody after a stolen FedEx van barreled through the northeast entrance of the Flagstaff Mall on Monday, bending traffic bollar…
As the City of Flagstaff seeks to create an alternate response model, a discussion last week highlighted ongoing disagreements between city of…
- Updated
PHOENIX — A judge on Monday struck down Republican-passed Arizona laws that block schools from requiring masks and restrict the power of local…
- Updated
Susan Johnson's Flagstaff’s Walkup Family Murders: A Shocking 1937 Tragedy is set to publish Monday.
Sasha Krause was found dead face down in the cinders near the Sunset Crater National Monument just outside of Flagstaff. Her hands had been bo…
- Updated
As area median income saw a steady rise of about 13% over the last decade, the median sales price for a home in Flagstaff has more than doubled.
- Updated
The older brother of accused murderer Mark Gooch testified in the Coconino County Superior Court on Wednesday that he knew the defendant was s…
- Updated
Flagstaff Unified School District’s governing board, during a meeting Tuesday night, unanimously approved a motion to continue requiring the w…
- Updated
Location, location, location!!! This charming 1930s home is in a prime location ON San Francisco St., across from dining, near downtown Flagst…
- Updated
Northland Preparatory Academy appointed two new members to its board during its meeting Monday, and after several tied votes, Ian Cribbs and A…