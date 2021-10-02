2 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $315,000

One of the nicest Town Homes on the block! Come and experience this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town Home in Bellemont with a flat south facing driveway. This property features structural wood flooring throughout, ceramic tile in the wet areas, custom paint and 9' ceilings to give it a grand feel! Other features include stainless steel appliances, plenty of closet space for linens and blankets, updated exterior siding and paint, which is maintained by the reasonably priced HOA! A large back yard for all your pets! Parks and trails nearby as well! Come and see, before it is gone!