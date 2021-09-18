2 Bedroom Home in Bellemont - $295,000

Move-in-ready Bellemont townhome just listed for a price you can't beat! This charming property features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 2-car attached garage, and 1,178 Sqft. of living space. The first floor features an open floorplan with large great room, new gas stove fireplace, and newer vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, new sink and faucet, and a large pantry. The backyard boasts multiple recent updates including a new paver patio, hot tub, and dual privacy screen. The upgrades don't stop there! The garage also features shelving and extra outlets added for your convenience. Schedule your showing now and come see what else this home has to offer!