1 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $425,000

Looking for green & sustainable? Want to be prepared & self-sufficient? Check out this beautiful single-family home on 80-acres in Alpine Ranches. Plenty of room to roam. Awesome San Francisco Peak and surrounding crater views from the off-grid home with sustainable features including interior concrete stained flooring, home constructed with insulated concrete forms (ICF), power using solar, battery system, and generator back-up just to name a few. The passive solar design keeps the home cool in the summer heat and warm in the cold, snowy winter months with little additional heat necessary. Owners use rainwater catchment system in conjunction with the steel roof and store in the three 5,000-gallon storage tanks. Enjoy the open feel with lots of natural light in the great room, kitchen,