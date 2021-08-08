1 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $275,000

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY AUGUST 7TH 11AM TO 1PM. Hillside retreat at the end of quiet cul de sac overlooking meadows in beautiful Kachina Village. Stunning views of wetlands and ponds nestled in mature Ponderosa trees. Looking for a vacation rental? Opportunity to own a one of a kind home with all the elements in place for a unique Airbnb experience. Cozy 1 bed with additional approx. 400 sqft of living space. Enter the main house into hallway with separate laundry. The open plan living room has a dining nook and separate bedroom steeped in natural light and gorgeous galley kitchen with newer kitchen appliances and counter tops. The bathroom has been modernized with stylish vinyl flooring and vanity/soaking tub. Main house living room has 12 foot cathedral ceilings which open out on to a sunr