1 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $269,900

Remarkable 1-bedroom Condo that is move in ready, close to golfing, trails, and other amenities. Picturesque views of Mt Elden welcome you from your living room and bedroom that both have vaulted ceilings. Greet your morning with a smile on your spacious patio in this peaceful location tucked back from I-40.There are many amenities offered such as pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace, sauna, weight room, yoga studio and basketball and volleyball courts. The HOA covers internet, water, sewer and trash. Tenant is in place until the end of April and would like to continue renting. Showings on Saturday and Sunday only 9-5.Seller is a licensed Agent in the state of AZ and CA and plans to do a 1031 Exchange