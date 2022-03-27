 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $247,000

Fully remodeled lower level unit. This unit features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, living room, dining area and outdoor patio. New paint, vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, tile shower, vanity and plumbing fixtures. Washer/Dryer combo in unit. Close to NAU, downtown and shopping. HOA covers water, sewer and trash. Community amenities include 2 club houses, fitness center, jacuzzi and outdoor grills.

