 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $240,000

1 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $240,000

Welcome Home! This beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Arbors is the perfect starter home, second home, or investment property! Located close to NAU, Mountain Lion bus station and everything Flagstaff has to offer! Call today before it is gone!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)