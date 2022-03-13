 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $230,000

Finally, an affordable opportunity for investor, 1st time home buyer, or 2nd home. The condo has newer laminate floors, granite countertops, custom knotty pine cabinets, matching appliances. All NEW fresh interior paint. All NEW lighting fixtures. Relax on a covered & fenced patio area for BBQ or R&R. Building 10 has tons of open parking, next door to community gym, mail, and activity space. Very close to Northern Arizona University, shopping, restaurants, trails, hiking, and biking. Right down the street is Fort Tuthill County Park, and amenities include the Pepsi Amphitheater, Flagstaff Extreme, camp grounds, snow park, and much more! Don't miss out on this one! Schedule your showing today!

