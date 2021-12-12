1 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $220,000

Finally, an affordable opportunity for investor, 1st time home buyer, or 2nd home. The condo has hardwood floors, granite countertops, custom knotty pine cabinets, matching appliances, and NEW light fixtures throughout! NEW carpet in bedroom and NEW flooring in bath. NEW bathroom vanity. Extra shelving in closet. Relax on a covered & fenced patio area for BBQ or R&R. Building 11 has tons of open parking, next door to community gym, mail, and activity space. Very close to Northern Arizona University, shopping, restaurants, trails, hiking, and biking. Right down the street is Fort Tuthill County Park, and amenities include the Pepsi Amphitheater, Flagstaff Extreme, camp grounds, snow park, and much more! Don't miss out on this one! Schedule your showing today!