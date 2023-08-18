Kachina Village. Tiny home on a beautiful lot loaded with ponderosa pines. 310 sq. ft. Fully furnished one bedroom downstairs and a loft bedroom upstairs. Modern full kitchen and full bathroom. All utilities included.
1 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
This week's Ask a Ranger column.
The Supreme Court has blocked a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who o…
Authorities have identified a skull that was found by a hiker at a preserve.
Arguments were heard Thursday on a ballot initiative about the hospital relocation project.
Unincorporated parts of the county will be subject to a new short-term rental ordinance.