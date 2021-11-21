0 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $260,000

Rare, single story condo with fantastic covered deck and mountain views overlooking the short nine Pitch and Putt course. You will love sitting outside with your warm drink and enjoying the views and fresh air at this condo. Truly a single story condo in Continental Country Club near golf, tennis, pickleball, pool, trails and Bear Paw Recreation Center. No Stairs, no spiral stair case, or tiny loft. This is a hard to find single level condo that's been updated and move-in ready. Ideal second home or great investment opportunity. Close to hiking and biking at Campbell Mesa, the duck pond, and the Oakmont restaurant. A close car ride to shopping, dining, and the movie theatre. Come tour it today!