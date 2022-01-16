 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $204,000

This fully updated condo near NAU will be ideal for a student, even a professor! A freshly painted welcoming interior pops with quartz countertops, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel LG Appliances with a French door refrigerator & washer/dryer combo. This neutral palette is also enhanced white cabinets, crown molding and plantation shutters. Newly remodeled bathroom with tiled shower, door and toilet all sporting brushed nickel fixtures. First floor unit comes with one covered parking spot. HOA covers water, sewer/trash and offers the Arbors community clubhouse, heated spa, grills, big screen TV plus a study area, & a workout facility you'll definitely want to include in your routine. Walking distance to NAU and located near shopping, dining, medical & much more. Make this one yours!

