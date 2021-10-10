0 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $170,000

Perfect for investor's! Studio condo located in The Arbor's Condominium's. Near NAU and downtown Flagstaff. This is a lower end unit with no neighbor's above. Corner fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a private patio. HOA includes water, sewer and trash. Clubhouse with jacuzzi, workout room and outdoor grills for your enjoyment. One covered parking space. Unit is tenant occupied until 3/31/2022.