The four teens accused of murder at a Flagstaff motel on September 7 have pleaded not guilty.
Trending now
promotion
Now through the end of the month enjoy free, unlimited digital access on our website.
Special Offers and Events
Flagstaff loves it fundraisers, especially when they combine charitable good deeds with fun. On Saturday, the Poore family and friends hosted the annual Beans and Rice dinner, concert and charity auction at the Orpheum to raise money for the Poore Free Medical Clinic. And on Sunday, the Bes…