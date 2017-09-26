Trending now

Special Offers and Events

PHOTOS

Flagstaff loves it "Fun"-raisers
Coming Together To Support The Poore Medical Clinic
An Angel Drops In
Spicing Up The Beans
Flying Toilet Rolls

Flagstaff loves it "Fun"-raisers

  • +9

Flagstaff loves it fundraisers, especially when they combine charitable good deeds with fun.  On Saturday, the Poore family and friends hosted the annual Beans and Rice dinner, concert and charity auction at the Orpheum to raise money for the Poore Free Medical Clinic. And on Sunday, the Bes…

Local businesses

Print ads

HOUSE--RETAIL DEPT. - Ad from 2017-09-24
HOUSE--RETAIL DEPT. - Ad from 2017-09-24
HARKINS THEATERS - Ad from 2017-09-26
HARKINS THEATERS - Ad from 2017-09-26
SHARP ADVERTISING/BIG O TIRE - Ad from 2017-09-24
SHARP ADVERTISING/BIG O TIRE - Ad from 2017-09-24
LAUBERGE DE SEDONA - Ad from 2017-09-24
LAUBERGE DE SEDONA - Ad from 2017-09-24